Lockdown car journeys fall to lowest level yet

Daily car trips during the coronavirus lockdown fell to their lowest yet on Easter Sunday – dropping to 20 per cent of the normal level.

A review of more than 15,000 daily car journeys has uncovered a pattern of travel during the lockdown, showcasing a 60 per cent drop in weekday journeys compared to the normal level, falling another 10 per cent on Saturdays before heading towards an 80 per cent drop on Sundays.

The Easter period saw a 10 per cent increase on Thursday (April 9), with journeys then holding at around two-fifths of the pre-lockdown period.

However, on Easter Sunday car journeys dropped to their lowest level yet, with Easter Monday only adding another 10 per cent, according to the AA, who compiled the analysis.

“For the most part, families and car drivers respected the lockdown and didn’t revert to the usual Easter exodus, travelling to see friends or out into the country for exercise,” says Edmund King, the AA’s president.

“Empty motorways were testament to car owners heeding government advice and not taking a holiday from the lockdown.

“Overall, we expected some increase in car journeys after the initial collapse as essential workers and volunteers took to the road again. However, the AA thinks that measures, such as police clamping down on cars parked at beauty spots away from where people live, may keep car journeys at their current low level for a while yet.

“Police have also said that although the roads are quieter, they have seen some excessive speeding. There is no excuse for speeding even if the roads and motorways are almost empty. Speeding has led to several crashes over the last few days which ties up the resources of the emergency services, the NHS and potentially takes up precious hospital beds.”