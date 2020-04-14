BMW trademarks X8 M hinting at even bigger range-topping SUV

BMW has reignited rumours that a bigger, more expensive range-topping SUV could join its line-up above the X7 after trademarking X8 M.

The German firm first hinted at plans for an X8 at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show and has been trademarking the X8 name since 2016, but now Auto Express reports that BMW has added X8 M to its list of trademarks.

The significance of that would be that the firm is planning a high-performance model, built by its M Division, which would be considered the flagship model in the range and likely the most expensive BMW on sale.

(BMW)

Whether the model would follow the firm’s tradition of using even numbers to denote a sleeker styled version of the number below it in the range, or whether it would be an even bigger, long wheelbase version of the X7, remains to be seen. The possibility of an M version points more towards the former, though.

Under the bonnet, the X8 M would likely use the same 616bhp 4.4-litre V8 engine used in the X5 M Competition.