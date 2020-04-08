MOTs due in next year to get automatic six-month extension

Drivers with an MOT due in the next year will automatically qualify for a six-month extension, new government guidance has stated.

The Department for Transport (DfT) today clarified that if a vehicle’s MOT falls between March 30, 2020 and March 29, 2021, it will automatically be extended – effectively giving drivers an 18-month MOT if it lies within these dates.

A DfT spokesperson said: “This was put in place to ensure all key workers can get to work. We do not know how long the current restrictions will be in place so this gives us leeway to allow for that.

“This means anyone with an MOT due in the next year will get a six-month extension. This law can be changed again, but the year gives us scope to allow for any changes.”

The clarification came from Car Dealer Magazine, which enquired about the details of the suspension which will likely come as a relief to many motorists.

“If there are any changes again to this in the future they won’t happen overnight, like when the exemption changes were put in place, but they’ll be a lot more notice,” added the DFT spokesperson.