Dacia announces free home delivery for online buyers

Dacia is offering free home delivery to customers who order one of its cars via its online buying platform.

The delivery costs have been scrapped for all models purchased online, saving buyers an extra £250 – and they’ll be prioritised to receive their cars first once dealerships re-open, too.

The online setup allows users to browse for their preferred vehicle, taking in budget and payment considerations too.

The process gives customers the ability to choose different payment options, whether cash or finance, and a full online credit application can be made. The amount of customer deposit contribution can be specified, and new buyers can even part-exchange their existing car, which will be collected upon the handover of the new vehicle.

Once happy, buyers need only choose either click and collect, or opt for home delivery – the latter of which is now free until June 30, 2020.

On average, it takes just two weeks to go from purchase to delivery – meaning owners could be handed the keys to their new vehicles within days of dealerships being allowed to reopen.

Luke Broad, head of brand for Dacia UK, said: “The fact that customers are able to go through the entire new car buying process without the need to even leave their own homes or even the sofa, is an amazing thing. With transparent pricing and adjustable deposits and monthly payments, the website helps make this experience as simple as possible.”