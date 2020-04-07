Vauxhall announces pricing and specifications for new Insignia

Vauxhall has revealed full pricing and specifications for its revised Insignia.

Refreshed for 2020, the new Insignia is now priced from £23,120, with even base models benefitting from a wealth of standard equipment. It arrives with a new set of powertrains and improved in-car technology.

Made up of three- and four-cylinder units, the range kicks off with a 1.4-litre petrol with 143bhp, as well as a 2.0-litre engine with either 187bhp or 237bhp – the latter figure is solely available on the all-wheel-drive GSi model.

The design at the rear of the Insignia has been sharpened too

A new 1.5-litre diesel unit is available too, having been introduced to the Astra last year, and it sits alongside a 172bhp 2.0-litre diesel unit. All diesel engines comply with the latest RDE2 emissions standards, which should result in cheaper company car tax for business users.

Five trim levels are on offer from launch – SE Nav, SRi Nav, SRi VX-Line Nav, Ultimate Nav and GSi.

Standard equipment includes a seven-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as cruise control and dual-zone climate control. LED headlights and parking sensors at both the front and rear are included among many other features.

The new Insignia boasts a host of standard equipment

Advertising

SRi Nav, which is available from £24,620, brings a sportier exterior look and LED lighting while SRi VX-Line Nav – priced from £27,620 – adds a larger eight-inch infotainment system, Bose stereo and 20-inch alloy wheels. Ultimate Nav models get much the same equipment as the VX-Line, but incorporates a more subdued styling package.

The range is topped by the GSi, which adds ventilated front seats, its own unique styling package and four-wheel-drive. It does, however, command a premium with prices starting from £38,350.

The new Insignia is due to arrive in showrooms this summer.