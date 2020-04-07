Polestar shares more Precept details that hint at future of the brand

Polestar has shared more details about its sleek Precept concept car, which previews the design direction and technology of its future models.

The four-door grand tourer is not officially slated for production, but likely previews future Polestar saloons that could rival the Tesla Model 3 and Model S.

There have been no details shared of a potential powertrain for the Precept, though we know it is all-electric because other than the Polestar 1 performance hybrid, the firm is focusing on solely battery-powered models.

The sharp exterior design focuses largely on aerodynamics, which is becoming more important as electric vehicle manufacturers find new ways to reduce drag and make cars more efficient, therefore improving range.

Examples of aerodynamics-focused details include integrating the front wing into the front bumper to improve air flow, fitting air ducts behind the front wheels to direct air around the side of the car, and ducts around the rear wheels to cool the brakes and reduce pressure beneath the arches.

The small pod on the roof houses the LIDAR systems needed for autonomous driving and safety systems, showing that the team are working to integrate these technologies into the design as currently, they tend to be large, ugly pods fitted to the roof of test vehicles.

Inside, the cabin focuses on using sustainably sourced and renewable materials. The interior is fully vegan and uses ‘high levels’ of recycled content – something that’s already made it to production in the Polestar 2.

Advertising

By using composite materials, interior component weight has been reduced by half, with an 80 per cent reduction in plastics. Meanwhile, the seat covers are 3D-knitted from 100 per cent recycled bottles in a single thread, exactly to size, so there’s no waste.

(Polestar)

The Precept also features Polestar’s Android-powered infotainment system, with a 15-inch display on the dashboard. It gets Google Assistant voice commands, video streaming when charging or parked, and a better traffic-conscious sat nav.

Meanwhile, eye-tracking technology monitors where the driver is looking to adjust the way information is presented. If you’re focused on the road ahead the important information is displayed large and bright to make it easier to see, but if you look at the screen it becomes smaller and displays more detail.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “People ask me all the time, ‘what is the future of Polestar?’, and of course we are not showing our future models just yet.

“But Precept shows you where we will be heading – our design direction, our ambitions about sustainability and the great digital user experience we will bring with those future cars. Precept showcases our future, not as a fancy dream or something out of a sci-fi movie. This is our reality, to come.”