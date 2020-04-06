Free service helps key workers find their nearest open garage

Key workers across the UK can now find the nearest garage that’s open for business to receive a car service or repairs.

A free website, called keyworkergarages.co.uk, has been launched by automotive insights company Cazana, ‘to help all those who are on the front line fighting Covid-19 stay mobile during these unprecedented times’.

Introducing https://t.co/dQF5KmjEPE – created by automotive data specialists Cazana to help keep front line workers mobile during Covid-19. All you need to do is enter your postcode to find your nearest garage. #covid19 #keyworkers #keyworker #dealers #dealerships pic.twitter.com/EM1czucKQE — Cazana (@Cazana) April 3, 2020

Targeted at NHS staff, emergency services personnel, delivery drivers, and any other workers helping keep the country moving during the coronavirus pandemic, the website shows the nearest open service centre based on the post code that is entered. Details include opening hours and contact details to get the car booked in as soon as possible.

Tom Wood at Cazana said: “This is a challenging time for both the automotive industry and all those who are on the front line fighting this pandemic and we wanted to do something as a team to help both the nation’s essential key workers and the dealer service departments remaining open.

(Cazana)

“I’m massively proud of the team here at Cazana who have been collecting data and have built this new site over the past week with the intention of helping people to stay mobile during this crisis.”

The firm says it collected data from its dealer partners, and has encouraged any centres that are not listed to submit their details on the site.