Ford offers six-month payment holiday to new car buyers

Ford has launched a new ‘Peace of Mind’ initiative that will see new car buyers pay nothing for the first six months of ownership.

Applicable to new cars and vans bought in April and May, it has been designed to encourage people into cars despite the coronavirus lockdown impacting consumers’ finances.

In March, new car registrations were down 44 per cent as unprecedented numbers of people found themselves out of work and dealerships were forced to close.

Peace of Mind involves Ford giving customers cash to cover the first three months of payments, or an equivalent discount off the total cost of the vehicle. Ford Credit is also offering to defer the first three monthly payments, giving buyers the equivalent of six months free. Zero per cent finance is also available on most cars and all commercial vehicles.

Andy Barratt, Ford of Britain managing director, said: “Ford wants to reassure customers that unprecedented times should not prevent them opting for a replacement new car or van.

(Ford)

“Customers are putting a new-found priority on reliable motoring from a trusted brand and our innovative ‘Peace of Mind’ programme helps achieve that.”

Ford says that while its dealerships are currently closed on government advice, sales can still be processed online. Dealers can arrange a safe and convenient vehicle handover for key workers, first-time Motability scheme users and companies involved in combating the coronavirus pandemic.