Menu

Advertising

Jaguar Land Rover commences production of 3D-printed visors for NHS staff

Motors | Published:

Company will initially produce 1,300 visors a week.

Jaguar Land Rover visor production

Jaguar Land Rover has commenced production of 3D-printed, NHS-approved protective visors for medical staff.

The firm plans to produce 1,300 of the reusable visors each week, but has an ‘aspiration to develop operation for mass production’.

JLR Visor detail
The visor has been designed to be reusable, and can be dismantled and cleaned

The only reusable visor of its kind, the design has been created in consultation with a team of NHS healthcare professionals. The visor was then created at the JLR’s Advanced Product Creation Centre in Gaydon.

Ben Wilson, additive manufacturing and prototype design manager, said: “It’s been a real team effort, we’ve trialled different materials and improved the design over several iterations in consultation with real doctors and nurses on the frontline – this has allowed us to create something unique and truly fit-for-purpose.

“While this is a small effort, it is vital we help as many people as we can by utilising our resources. Collaborative teams working at Jaguar Land Rover, along with the wider computer-aided design and 3D printing community will continue to do what we can to help healthcare workers.”

Thanks to a collaboration with companies such as Pro2Pro, Jaguar Land Rover aims to produce 5,000 visors a week for NHS workers across the country.

Advertising

Engineers have worked through several different concepts in a week, and are now in discussion with suppliers and partners in order to scale up production.

Once the individual parts of the visor have been produced, they’re assembled by a team of four Jaguar Land Rover employees in a specially designed clean area.

Each visor is fully reusableJag and has been designed to be dismantled and cleaned before being used again.

Motors

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News