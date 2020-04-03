Groupe PSA offers free breakdown cover for NHS staff

NHS workers that drive a Peugeot, Citroen, Vauxhall or DS can now access Groupe PSA’s Roadside Assistance service for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

The program was initially launched to cover drivers in the first 12 months of ownership (or three years for DS), but it has now been expanded for NHS staff to include all vehicles from all four brands regardless of age, mileage, or if it’s previously been maintained outside of the approved dealer network.

(Groupe PSA)

If the vehicle breaks down at home or on the road, an engineer will be sent out to help get it working again. If that’s not possible, PSA will arrange delivery to an approved or independent workshop of the owner’s choice within 10 miles, and a taxi will be offered to continue the journey up to 20 miles.

To be eligible, staff should call Roadside Assistance and quote ‘NHS Key Worker’. A current NHS Care Identity Number (Smart Card) or Trust ID Badge is also required.

The Roadside Assistance numbers are:

Peugeot Roadside Assistance contact number – 0800 197 2045

Citroën Roadside Assistance contact number – 0800 197 2046

DS Automobiles Roadside Assistance contact number – 00800 24 24 07 07

Vauxhall Roadside Assistance contact number – 0800 197 2049

#GroupePSA joins forces during this special period by providing its help to the population and healthcare professionals. We stand together. https://t.co/zxTxDaYUoT — Peugeot (@Peugeot) April 2, 2020

The group says it has also increased ‘goodwill payments’ to NHS workers whose vehicles are no longer within the manufacturer’s warranty to keep them mobile.

Groupe PSA joins a growing list of companies helping to keep NHS staff on the road. Earlier this week, the AA announced it will let NHS workers use its breakdown service for free for the duration of the pandemic even if they aren’t a member.