Volvo expands electrified line-up with new T6 plug-in hybrid

Volvo has introduced a new, more affordable plug-in hybrid powertrain to its line-up as the firm looks to give its customers more electrified derivatives.

Badged as the ‘T6’, the new option sits alongside the more powerful T8 plug-in hybrid on the V60 estate and XC60 SUV models, though is now the only petrol-electric version available with the larger V90 estate. The move widens the Swedish brand’s already compressive line-up of plug-in hybrid models, which have recently been renamed as ‘Recharge’ versions.

This T6 continues to use the 2.0-litre petrol unit found in the T8, but has been detuned by 50bhp – reducing the engine’s output to 250bhp. However, the electric motor and 11.6kWh battery tops that figure back up to 336bhp.

Working towards our ambition of being climate neutral by 2040 – we will replace trucks with trains whenever possible as we are already seeing significant cuts in CO2 emissions. #VolvoRecharged Learn more here: https://t.co/IuOjIpRUge pic.twitter.com/zqJ7aLumah — Volvo Cars (@volvocars) March 16, 2020

That reduction in power also means this T6 is more efficient than the T8 powertrain – making it able to return up to a claimed 156.7mpg in its cleanest guise in the V60, along with CO2 emissions of 41g/km. It also increases the zero-emissions range – meaning the V60, XC60 and V90 can now travel for up to 37 miles just on electricity.

The powertrain is also more affordable than the T8, with prices starting from £45,105 for a V60 T6, and £52,445 or £55,180 for the XC60 and V90 respectively. The setup could also be introduced to the S60 and S90 saloons in the future, too. These new T6 plug-in hybrid versions are available to order now, though first deliveries aren’t expected until the summer.

A Volvo spokesperson said the new powertrain has been introduced with the “intention to offer our customers even more choice when it comes to plug-in hybrid options”.

The firm is already the only mainstream manufacturer to have a petrol-electric version of each of its models – this recently being solidified with the introduction of a plug-in hybrid version of the compact XC40 crossover.

Volvo has previously announced that it wants 50 per cent of its new cars to be all-electric by 2025, with the aim of having one million electrified Volvos on the road by that date. Its first EV – the XC40 Recharge P8 was unveiled last year, and will arrive in the UK by the end of the year. From now on, a new all-electric Volvo will debut every 12 months.