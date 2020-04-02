The ‘20’ number plates banned by the DVLA for being too rude

The latest round of banned number plates has been revealed following the introduction of the ‘20’ plate in March.

Every six months with the new registration numbers, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) releases a list of banned combinations that could be interpreted as being rude or offensive.

This year, some of the forbidden registrations include BU20 GER, A20 RSE and M20 RON. Those looking to reference being under the influence will be disappointed to see GA20 NJA, SM20 ACK and HA20 SH pulled from circulation.

More banned plates include B20 OMB, EU20 BAD, and SO20 OMY.

The DVLA has a specialist team that gets together to find offensive plates ahead of each plate change in March and September.

A spokesman said: “The vast majority of registration numbers are made available but the agency holds back any combinations that may cause offence, embarrassment, or are in poor taste.

“Many people enjoy displaying a personalised registration number and there are over 50m registrations available on our website with almost endless possibilities of combinations to suit a person’s taste, interests and budget.”

The Swansea-based agency makes £160 million each year from personalised plate sales.