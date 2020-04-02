ABT reveals wild RS7-R

Audi tuners ABT Sportsline have revealed a wild version of Audi’s latest RS7 – the RS7-R.

As well as the imposing styling, ABT has thoroughly increased the RS7’s performance, boosting power by 138bhp and torque by 120Nm, meaning total outputs of 730bhp and 920Nm respectively.

The RS7-R can go from 0-60mph in around three seconds (ABT)

It means the RS7-R can sprint from 0-60mph in around three seconds and top out at 199mph. The boost in performance is also thanks to an uprated turbocharger and intercooler system, which help to maximise the output from the 4.0-litre V8 engine under the bonnet.

The suspension has been revised too, with height-adjustable coilovers and new anti-roll bars fitted to give a more dynamic edge to the car’s ride while new 22-inch alloy wheels – unique to the model – are located on all four corners.

The RS7-R pack is limited to just 125 builds

In terms of styling upgrades, the RS7-R receives a large front splitter which combines with aerodynamic ‘blades’ at either sides. A sharper grille combines with carbon fibre door mirrors caps too.

There’s plenty of carbon fibre used throughout the interior too, with the steering wheel and dashboard all being trimmed in the lightweight material.

Limited to just 125 builds, the upgrade costs 69,900 euros – about £61,000 – which comes on top of the RS 7’s £97,090 entry price.