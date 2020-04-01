Vauxhall-driving NHS staff to get free roadside assistance

Vauxhall is offering its roadside assistance programme free of charge to NHS workers who drive one of its vehicles.

Available regardless of the vehicle’s age or mileage, the announcement has been made to ‘enable NHS staff to stay mobile and remain focused on their critical jobs’.

Restrictions won’t apply to when and where the vehicle has been serviced, either – even if it’s outside Vauxhall’s authorised repair network.

To enable #NHS staff to stay mobile and remain focused on their critical jobs, @vauxhall will today extend its Roadside Assistance programme to all NHS workers who drive a #Vauxhall vehicle of any age or mileage. Find out more?https://t.co/wWLY3lhkAG #StayConnected #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/BzFKT1CIiu — Vauxhall PR (@VauxhallPR) April 1, 2020

Stephen Norman, Vauxhall’s managing director, said: “Vauxhall is committed to providing continued support to essential services and key workers, many of whom drive Vauxhalls, during this time.

“Keeping our NHS colleagues mobile is vital, and will hopefully offer some reassurance to them while they go about their business.”

If an NHS worker breaks down – either at home or at the roadside – the service will aim to repair the car. If this isn’t possible, then the vehicle will be recovered to a Vauxhall authorised repairer or independent garage within a 10-mile radius. A taxi would also be provided for its driver and passengers to a single destination within a 20-mile radius.

To use the service, NHS staff should call 0800 197 2049 and quote ‘NHS key worker’ over the phone. They’ll need to provide the model of Vauxhall, registration and exact location as well as the nature of the breakdown if it’s known.