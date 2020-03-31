Skoda Kodiaq vRS joins Air Ambulance Service fleet

Two high-performance Skoda Kodiaq vRS SUVs have joined the Air Ambulance Service as ground support vehicles.

The diesel-powered cars are being used to support the charity’s life-saving efforts across Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland. The air ambulance does not fly at night, so the vehicles are used to get to incidents instead.

(Skoda)

The vehicles are powered by a 236bhp, 2.0-litre engine, with all-wheel-drive helping the team access some of the more remote areas of the Midlands.

It has been outfitted for the Air Ambulance team through Skoda’s emergency services division, which offers conversions for the police, ambulance, fire and rescue, as well as a bullet-proof Superb. Emergency services vehicles can be fitted with blue lights, a custom livery, and bespoke control units.

SKODA's powerful Kodiaq vRS has joined the local air ambulance fleet in the Midlands to deliver ground support to the team #KodiaqvRS #SKODA #airambulance pic.twitter.com/ZUVo8ZxSZR — ŠKODA UK Media (@SKODAUK_Media) March 31, 2020

Richard Clayton, director of operations at the Local Air Ambulance Service, said: “It is more imperative than ever, that our fleet of critical care cars are able to meet the demands of the job. The reliability, versatility and power of the two new Kodiaq vRS models will enable us to continue to respond rapidly to emergencies across the Midlands.”

The Air Ambulance Service is funded solely through donations from the public and has already undertaken 619 missions this year. It also runs the Children’s Air Ambulance Service for the UK, with donations easy to make through their website.