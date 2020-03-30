Halfords offers free car and bicycle checks to NHS and emergency workers

Halfords will provide free car and bicycle checks to all NHS staff and emergency workers from today for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

The car and bicycle specialist is keeping its retail stores and Autocentres open during the pandemic because it is considered an essential service.

Those that are eligible for the free checks can receive the firm’s Ten Point Car Check, which is normally £15, and the Bronze Bike Service, which is normally £30. The car checks include topping up tyres and screen wash, as well as checking oil levels, headlights and brake lights. The bike service includes adjusting and aligning gears and brakes and lubricating the drivetrain.

Graham Stapleton, Halfords CEO says: “Now more than ever the NHS and emergency workers need our help and support. Our research shows how vital their cars and bikes are in getting to and from work, so we want to do our bit and help the extraordinary people who are doing an incredibly trying job at the most difficult of times.”

In a poll of 1,139 nurses conducted by Halfords, it found that 72 per cent rely on their vehicles to get to and from work, while 25 per cent said their vehicles had multiple defects.

NHS and emergency workers can redeem their free checks by showing staff ID at a Halfords retail store or Halfords Autocentre.