Mazda brings efficiency upgrade to CX-5 SUV
Cylinder deactivation tech headlines changes to Mazda’s flagship SUV, with order books set to open on April 1.
Mazda has introduced a new efficiency-focused upgrade to its CX-5 SUV, building on a facelifted version of the model introduced in 2019.
New for petrol ‘Skyactiv-G’ manual models with a 163bhp output is cylinder deactivation technology, with the goal of cutting fuel consumption and emissions on the go. Mazda says its official WLTP CO2 figure is 8g/km better off as a result.
Another small change for the CX-5 for the 2020 model year is an improved infotainment system, with its mapping now utilising the full display for a clearer view. These small tweaks follow on from new introductions to the model in 2019, which saw Apple CarPlay and Android Auto added to the SUV as well as a redesigned climate control panel.
Jeremy Thomson, Mazda UK managing director, said: “The CX-5 showcases how Mazda can make an SUV that’s stylish, great to drive and capable of luring customers from premium-badged rivals. The CX-5 is a sophisticated, practical and stylish SUV, that delivers an outstanding balance of ride and handling”.
Pricing for the 2020 Mazda CX-5 kicks off at £27,030, with order books set to open on April 1. There’s no word on when first deliveries will arrive, however.
