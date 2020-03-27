Ferrari plans to resume production on April 14

Ferrari has announced that it will resume vehicle production on April 14 at its Maranello factory in northern Italy.

The supercar manufacturer had suspended all vehicle building on March 14 after the Italian government demanded all non-essential businesses cease operations to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Ferrari initially planned to re-open today (March 27) but has now pushed that back, ‘subject to supply chain continuity’.

Although production line staff will return to work on that date, the company plans to continue ‘smart working’ practices elsewhere in the business that have seen employees that can work from home do so.

For those that cannot return to work under these measures, Ferrari says it will ‘continue to cover all days of absence’.

The firm hopes to be able to provide financial guidance to investors during its first quarter earnings call on May 4, but is confident it will pull through this pandemic thanks to its ‘brand equity, strong balance sheet and sound business model’.