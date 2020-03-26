This Porsche 911 GT2 could sell for over $1,000,000

A rare Porsche 911 GT2 of the ‘993’ generation could fetch over $1,000,000 (circa. £841,000) at auction when bidding ends later this week.

The GT2 was spawned in response to all-wheel-drive being banned by most motorsport sanctioning bodies by the mid-‘90s, leaving the 911 Turbo ineligible for numerous series. This new model was the answer to that problem, utilising the same 3.6-litre turbocharged flat-six engine as the Turbo — albeit with power boosted up to 430bhp.

Just 194 road-going examples of the 993 GT2 were made. (RM Sotheby’s)

That was sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox, while huge bodywork changes came in the form of an ultra-aggressive aerodynamic package including that eye-catching huge rear wing.

It’s said the 911 GT2 is capable of a 190mph top speed, and the model become so renowned for its difficulty to drive that it gained the nickname ‘widowmaker’.

Listed online by RM Sotheby’s, this 1996 example of the rare GT2 — of which just 194 road-going variants were made — has covered 18,712 miles since first hitting the road.

A black and grey combination interior is how this example left the factory. (RM Sotheby’s)

It has remained unmodified, with its silver paint finish and two-tone black/grey interior the way it left the factory. Options on this example include air conditioning, electric windows, front airbags and a tinted-top windscreen.

This GT2 currently resides in the US, having been imported from Japan. Bidding is set to end on March 28, with an estimate of $950,000 – $1,100,000 (circa. £799,000 – £924,000).