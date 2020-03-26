Goodwood Festival of Speed postponed until later in the year

The Goodwood Festival of Speed has been postponed until later in the year on the advice of the UK Government.

Organisers say they’re carefully considering potential new dates and expect it to happen in the late summer or early autumn. All tickets that have been purchased for the original date will be eligible for the new dates, too.

Meanwhile, it is hoped that the Goodwood Revival, which celebrates classic cars and motorsport, will go ahead as planned on September 11-13, while the already-postponed Members Meeting, due to take place on March 28-29, will also be rescheduled.

Goodwood has always prided itself on delivering the most incredible motorsport experiences around. But in order to do that we must keep our fans, drivers and staff safe. As a result we have taken the sad decision to postpone the 2020 edition of #FOShttps://t.co/jzdSSxM15K — Goodwood FOS (@fosgoodwood) March 26, 2020

In a statement, Charles Richmond, the Duke of Richmond and Gordon, who owns the Goodwood Estate, said: “Following all that’s happened in the last few weeks and the advice we have received from the UK Government, we have decided to postpone the Festival to later in the year.

“We obviously want to be sure of choosing the best possible date; this will require some careful consideration and as soon as we have that we will let you know. Whatever we decide to do I can assure you it will be just as fantastic a celebration of everything we love and enjoy as you would expect.

“These are dramatic and unbelievable times but they will pass and we are already trying to think about just how exciting it’s going to be to welcome you all back to Goodwood for what perhaps might be the ‘Greatest Event Ever’.”