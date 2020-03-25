NHS staff offered free parking at more than 900 car parks

NHS workers have been offered welcome financial relief thanks to an initiative that allows them to park for free at more than 900 car parks.

Many hospital staff have to pay to park at work, but this move will help those on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic have one less thing to worry about. It should also relieve the stress of commuting on reduced public transport timetables.

The initiative comes from YourParkingSpace.co.uk, which lets companies and individuals list parking spaces on its website. Drivers can then select a spot and pay for it online or through a dedicated app.

Helping our NHS heroes with FREE ?️arking! ?‍⚕️?‍⚕️@ or retweet to get the word out: https://t.co/RNNngdBVmc pic.twitter.com/oVqs6PWcCH — YourParkingSpace (@ypsuk) March 23, 2020

However, NHS staff can now enter their work email address to receive a code that gives them free parking at more than 900 car parks, with companies such as Morrisons, Atlas Hotels and Grosvenor Casinos offering their locations. The firm says more car parks will be added UK-wide.

YourParkingSpace.co.uk says that some of the car parks are very close to hospitals, and that it plans to open the free service to other key service workers.

Harrison Woods, chief executive of YourParkingSpace.co.uk, said: “In these unprecedented times, it’s important that we do what we can to help. With reduced public transport in many places and increased movement of health workers, we’re pleased to be working alongside supermarkets, shopping centres and hotels to assist key workers in this small way.

“We plan to add new spaces to the platform every day – hopefully it’s something that helps to make things easier for NHS staff and other key services workers.”