MG is offering 100 ZS EVs to NHS workers on a free six-month loan

NHS workers across the UK are being given access to 100 MG ZS EVs free of charge to help agencies with additional transport capacity and reduced costs.

The all-electric SUVs are being sourced from the firm’s dealer network, with the first six cars already delivered to Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Trust by MG dealer Chorley Group. The vehicles will be supplied for up to six months.

(MG)

Daniel Gregorious, head of sales and marketing at MG Motor UK, said: “As a proud British brand, MG is more than just a car manufacturer. Together with our dealer network, we want to do our bit to help the country to come through this uncertain time.

“By providing 100 electric cars to our NHS heroes, we hope that we will help to keep healthcare moving so that as many people as possible can receive the support they need. It’s also our way of saying thank you to those selfless people who work so hard to keep us all safe”.

To support and say thank you for the amazing job being done by the #NHS to keep us all safe, MG are proud to announce that we are supplying 100 #MGZSEV to NHS agencies across the UK for use by our #NHSheroes, so they can travel to work safely with low running costs #NHSThankYou pic.twitter.com/qKvjpWsUPJ — MG Motor UK (@MGmotor) March 25, 2020

The MG ZS EV is the firm’s first all-electric vehicle. The SUV has a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating and comes with a seven-year warranty. The motor has 141bhp while the battery promises a useful 163-mile range.