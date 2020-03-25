Coronavirus: Aston Martin suspends manufacturing following UK lockdown order

Aston Martin has suspended all UK production following the UK’s effective lockdown in a bid to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

From today, the British firm has closed sites simultaneously and initially plans to continue operations from April 20. It has however stated it will ‘continue to review the situation and will look to resume operations as soon as it is reasonable to do so’.

Andy Palmer, Aston Martin Lagonda president and chief executive said: “It is our responsibility to ensure we do all we can to support the Government’s efforts in slowing the spread of COVID-19 over the coming weeks and, with the health of our amazing workforce front and centre of our minds, we have taken the tough decision to temporarily suspend operations at our sites around the UK.

“I hope and believe that our national fight against this dreadful virus will be successful and as soon as we have the ability we will, of course, return to normal operations. In the meantime, I would like to wish everyone associated with this great company good luck, and good health.”

It comes following orders from Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the UK public to stay at home, except to shop for food and medical supplies, one session of exercise a day, for medical reasons and to travel to and from work but only if absolutely necessary.