Menu

Advertising

Cars, motorcycles and vans to be granted six-month MOT exemption

Motors | Published:

New rules will come into play on March 30.

Car Tyre Stock

Cars, motorcycles and van will be granted a six-month exemption from MOT testing, it has been announced.

Revealed by the Department for Transport (DfT) today, all cars, vans and motorcycles will be exempted from needing a test from March 30. Vehicles must be kept in a roadworthy condition, with drivers facing possible prosecution if found to be driving a car in an unsafe condition.

If a vehicle’s MOT is due after March 30, it will automatically be granted the six-month extension. Drivers will still need to get their cars tested until the new regulations come into place.

Government guidelines still state that people should avoid travel and stay at home.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We must ensure those on the frontline of helping the nation combat COVID-19 are able to do so.

“Allowing this temporary exemption from vehicle testing will enable vital services such as deliveries to continue, frontline workers to get to work, and people get essential food and medicine. Safety is key, which is why garages will remain open for essential repair work.”

The new legislation will be in effect for 12 months. Garages will also still remain open for essential work.

Motors

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News