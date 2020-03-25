Advertising
Cars, motorcycles and vans to be granted six-month MOT exemption
New rules will come into play on March 30.
Cars, motorcycles and van will be granted a six-month exemption from MOT testing, it has been announced.
Revealed by the Department for Transport (DfT) today, all cars, vans and motorcycles will be exempted from needing a test from March 30. Vehicles must be kept in a roadworthy condition, with drivers facing possible prosecution if found to be driving a car in an unsafe condition.
If a vehicle’s MOT is due after March 30, it will automatically be granted the six-month extension. Drivers will still need to get their cars tested until the new regulations come into place.
Government guidelines still state that people should avoid travel and stay at home.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We must ensure those on the frontline of helping the nation combat COVID-19 are able to do so.
“Allowing this temporary exemption from vehicle testing will enable vital services such as deliveries to continue, frontline workers to get to work, and people get essential food and medicine. Safety is key, which is why garages will remain open for essential repair work.”
The new legislation will be in effect for 12 months. Garages will also still remain open for essential work.
