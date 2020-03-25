Cars, motorcycles and vans to be granted six-month MOT exemption

Cars, motorcycles and van will be granted a six-month exemption from MOT testing, it has been announced.

Revealed by the Department for Transport (DfT) today, all cars, vans and motorcycles will be exempted from needing a test from March 30. Vehicles must be kept in a roadworthy condition, with drivers facing possible prosecution if found to be driving a car in an unsafe condition.

If a vehicle’s MOT is due after March 30, it will automatically be granted the six-month extension. Drivers will still need to get their cars tested until the new regulations come into place.

Government guidelines still state that people should avoid travel and stay at home.

Given the circumstances I'm granting an MOT temporary exemption so that if your MOT is due from 30th March 2020 you will automatically receive a SIX-month extension. However, you must still keep your car in a roadworthy condition and garages will remain open if you need repairs. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) March 25, 2020

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We must ensure those on the frontline of helping the nation combat COVID-19 are able to do so.

“Allowing this temporary exemption from vehicle testing will enable vital services such as deliveries to continue, frontline workers to get to work, and people get essential food and medicine. Safety is key, which is why garages will remain open for essential repair work.”

The new legislation will be in effect for 12 months. Garages will also still remain open for essential work.