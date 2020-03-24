Advertising
Polestar 2 production begins in China amid coronavirus challenges
Electric vehicle maker begins building cars ‘with a strong focus on the health and safety of our people’.
While most of the car industry is suspending production because of coronavirus restrictions, Polestar has announced production of its new all-electric fastback has begun in China.
The relatively new company – a sister brand to Volvo – says it has begun building the Polestar 2 at its Luqiao factory ahead of initial deliveries to Europe, followed by China and North America.
Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “The world is facing enormous upheaval in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We start production now under these challenging circumstances, with a strong focus on the health and safety of our people. This is a great achievement and the result of huge efforts from the staff in the factory and the team securing the supply chain. I have a huge amount of respect for the entire team – thanks to them!”
The Polestar 2 was revealed in February 2019 with prospective customers able to reserve a build slot with a fully refundable deposit. The firm says final order books will open for each market soon.
The EV is available with a 402bhp motor with 660Nm of torque, all-wheel-drive, and a 78kWh battery pack that promises up to 292 miles of range. It also claims to be the first car to feature an infotainment system powered by Android.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.