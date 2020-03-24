Polestar 2 production begins in China amid coronavirus challenges

While most of the car industry is suspending production because of coronavirus restrictions, Polestar has announced production of its new all-electric fastback has begun in China.

The relatively new company – a sister brand to Volvo – says it has begun building the Polestar 2 at its Luqiao factory ahead of initial deliveries to Europe, followed by China and North America.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “The world is facing enormous upheaval in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We start production now under these challenging circumstances, with a strong focus on the health and safety of our people. This is a great achievement and the result of huge efforts from the staff in the factory and the team securing the supply chain. I have a huge amount of respect for the entire team – thanks to them!”

The Polestar 2 was revealed in February 2019 with prospective customers able to reserve a build slot with a fully refundable deposit. The firm says final order books will open for each market soon.

The EV is available with a 402bhp motor with 660Nm of torque, all-wheel-drive, and a 78kWh battery pack that promises up to 292 miles of range. It also claims to be the first car to feature an infotainment system powered by Android.