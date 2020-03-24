Department for Transport ‘urgently looking’ at MOTs following UK lockdown

MOTs for cars, motorcycles and light vehicles are ‘urgently’ under review by the Department for Transport.

It comes after the UK entered an effective lockdown last night, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordering the public to remain at home except for very specific conditions.

Currently, no exemptions have been made for the majority of vehicles due an MOT despite previous advice to remain at home. Such tests for lorries, buses and trailers have, however, been suspended for up to three months.

In a statement to the PA news agency, a Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) spokesperson said “People should stay at home and avoid travel unless absolutely essential. The only reasons you should leave your house are set out in the government guidance.

“The Department for Transport is urgently looking at MOT testing for cars, motorcycles and light vans in light of the current situation and will provide an update shortly. Annual tests for lorries, buses and trailers have already been suspended for up to 3 months.”

The DVSA has previously advised motorists to declare a vehicle as SORN if the vehicle can be legally parked off the road should it be due an MOT and the owner is self-isolating.