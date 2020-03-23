Jaguar Land Rover set to invest £1bn in UK EV production

Jaguar Land Rover could be about to invest £1bn in UK electric vehicle production, according to fresh reports.

Consumer publication Autocar says sources at the firm have confirmed three new all-electric models will be produced at its Castle Bromwich facility, which is set for a total overhaul as a specialist EV centre.

Jaguar has previously announced plans for a battery-powered version of its next XJ saloon, with confirmation this model would be built in Castle Bromwich. According to Autocar, this will be joined by Land Rover’s rumoured ‘Road Rover’ crossover along with a flagship Jaguar ‘J-Pace’ SUV.

Despite these three new models being produced in the UK, it’s said production of JLR’s current sole electric offering — the Jaguar I-Pace — will remain in Austria.

Last year, a six-week closure period at the facility was undertaken to facilitate production of vehicles based on JLR’s new ‘MLA’ platform. These new EVs are likely to be based on this architecture, which is able to accommodate internal combustion engines as well as electric powertrains.

Speaking in 2019 following the confirmation that the XJ would be built in Castle Bromwich, Ralph Speth, Jaguar Land Rover chief executive, said: “The future of mobility is electric and as a visionary British company, we are committed to making our next generation of zero-emission vehicles in the UK.”

“We are co-locating our electric vehicle manufacture, Electronic Drive Units and battery assembly to create a powerhouse of electrification in the Midlands.”