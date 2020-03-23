Audi applies for ‘R8 Green Hell’ trademark, hints at future track-focused model

Audi has applied to trademark the ‘R8 Green Hell’ name, igniting rumours that a hardcore version of the firm’s two-seater supercar could be on the way.

The application, which was first made via the European Union Intellectual Property Office on March 10 by Audi AG, is currently under review and awaiting confirmation.

Given the term ‘Green Hell’ is a common nickname for the famous Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany, the application could hint at the development of a track-focused model.

It would be likely that the model would be special-edition, and feature a reduction in weight over the standard R8 model. It could also see the car’s 5.2-litre V10 engine stoked up to produce more than the 612bhp pushed out by the current range-topping R8 V10 Performance.

Given that the model is likely to be orientated towards track use, there’s a good chance that further aerodynamic fittings – such as a larger wing and more aggressive front splitter – could be included to help with downforce and aid cornering ability.