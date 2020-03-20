Volkswagen is now offering electric conversions of classic campers

Volkswagen is now offering all-electric conversions of its classic camper vans, and has revealed this new e-Bulli concept to showcase what’s possible.

The German firm has partnered with EV conversion specialists eClassics to offer T1 conversions and complete vehicles based on VW’s electric vehicle platforms.

Based on a 1966 T1 Samba Bus, power comes from an 82bhp electric motor – twice as powerful as the four-cylinder petrol engine it replaces – that makes 212Nm of torque, which is fed to the wheels through a single-speed transmission. The top speed is 81mph.

(VW)

The battery capacity is 45kWh, which promises more than 125 miles of range, while the battery can be charged to 80 per cent in 40 minutes from a 50kW fast charger.

The chassis has been overhauled to be more modern and offer a better drive, with multi-link front and rear axles, adjustable shock absorbers and a new steering system.

The exterior retains the classic look, but Volkswagen has added some modern touches such as round LED headlights. Inside, the two-tone orange and white colour theme is continued, with a solid wood-look floor designed to give a maritime feel.

To bring the cockpit into the modern era, there’s a digital speedometer display, an automatic transmission level between the seats, and smartphone integration.

UK pricing has not yet been confirmed, but European prices start at €64,900 (circa £59,200).