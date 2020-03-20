Coronavirus: Skoda, Bentley, Tesla and Volvo all pause production at sites

Skoda, Bentley, Tesla and Volvo have all announced the pause of production at their various manufacturing sites across the globe as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

They join many other manufacturers also introducing shutdowns.

Skoda has suspended production at its Czech plants in Mlada Boleslav, Kvasiny and Vrchlabi at 11pm last night, for an ‘initial period of minimum two weeks’. However, the firm has stated that its ‘primary goal is to keep all staff members employed during the shutdown period’, with workers to receive 70 per cent of their average wage from March 19 to 29 March during the production shutdown, and 75 per cent from March 30 to April 5.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update. — ŠKODA UK (@SKODAUK) March 17, 2020

Bentley Motors, meanwhile, has suspended production at its Crewe factory for four weeks. Central business functions will continue either based in Crewe – with social distancing policies followed – or via remote work.

During this unprecedented time, let’s do what we do best – support each other. As a global company, our highest priority is to take care of our families, friends and colleagues. We will all get through this, together. #StayHome #StaySafe #StayHealthy pic.twitter.com/MzykFMBnsu — Bentley Motors (@BentleyMotors) March 20, 2020

Adrian Hallmark, chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: “The well-being of our colleagues is our number one priority and although this was a difficult decision to take, and doesn’t change our strategic direction, it was necessary to protect them as best we can during these unprecedented times.”

Tesla has announced that it will temporarily suspend production at its factory in Fremont, California, from March 23. The company states that basic operations will continue as directed by ‘local, state and federal authorities’. The firm’s New York factory will suspend production too.

Volvo is in the process of halting production at its sites in Sweden and America, while the firm’s Belgium plant will remain closed until April 5. Workers in Volvo’s offices will ‘generally work from home as of March 26’, while working hours will be reduced too.

It follows the announcement earlier this month that Volvo would be reopening its four manufacturing plants in China following lengthy closures.