Classic car auctions are going virtual during coronavirus restrictions

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing many companies to rethink how they do business, with car auctions being the latest to show how they’ve adapted.

Classic Car Auctions is preparing for its first virtual sale on March 28, which will see 188 cars go under the hammer.

It has increased its capacity to accept online and telephone bidding to allow anyone with their eye on a vehicle to get involved, while the additional one per cent fee that is usually in place for online bidding will be waived.

Gary Dunne, manager at Classic Car Auctions, said: “We have certainly been thrown a challenge and one we have been keen to make happen. We have a superb catalogue and with the full support of our vendors, we are putting on a virtual auction.

You’ll still be able to bid online, on the phone and via commission in our forthcoming sale. The auction will commence at 10am on Saturday 28th March and all three bidding methods allow you to bid from home: https://t.co/iTINumF48L #classiccarauctions #CCA #auction https://t.co/qsH7inVsRu — CCA (@classiccarauc) March 19, 2020

“We have put in place lots of additional resources to support online bidding with Proxibid, The Saleroom and Invaluable for our virtual auction. We also have additional phone lines and you can leave a commission bid.

“Where possible, we will be adding video content of the interior, exterior and with the engine running for each lot.”

Elsewhere, Bonhams has revealed information about two of its upcoming auctions. The MPH sale, due to take place on March 21, will not be open to the general public, but bids can be made online, by telephone, or through an absentee bid. The auction will be live streamed online.

Meanwhile, its Members Meeting at Goodwood sale is still going ahead at 1pm on March 29 through the same bidding process. However, ‘walk around’ videos will be available on request, and viewings can take place through appointment only.