Coronavirus: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles becomes latest firm to halt production

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has become the latest firm to suspend vehicle production as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It follows an announcement yesterday that the passenger cars division of Volkswagen would be halting all of its production for two weeks.

Plants affected by the Commercial Vehicles closure include one in Hannover, Germany, and two sites in Poland, located in Poznan and Wrzesnia. It’s expected the closure will last a minimum of 10 working days.

Thomas Sedran, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles board of management chairman, said: “The coronavirus pandemic is naturally having an impact on our entire business: on supply chains, on our production operation, on sales and on our distribution and service partners.

“In close consultation with our works councils and within the [Volkswagen Group] network, we have therefore decided at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles to shut down production at all three sites. This is the only right decision to take, not least so as not to expose our workers to any unnecessary health risk.”

It’s the latest in a vast amount of closures by vehicle manufacturers. Nissan confirmed production at its Sunderland plant was suspended earlier this week, while Ford has temporarily closed all European manufacturing facilities. Rolls-Royce also halted works at its Goodwood factory yesterday.