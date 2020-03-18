Covid-19 reponse will ‘rely on vehicle rental’, says trade body

A trade body for the vehicle rental sector has called on the government to work closely with the industry during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The BVRLA says any response to the pandemic will ‘rely on vehicle rental’ and hopes a close working relationship with policymakers will help in ‘maintaining the essential movement of goods, people and services’.

Gerry Keaney, BVRLA chief executive, said: “As the government considers the measures it might take to limit the impact of Covid-19, it is vital that it appreciates the role that will be played by rental vehicles in maintaining the essential movement of people, goods and services.

“Any plans to restrict business or transport must exclude vehicle rental. We have already seen the sector exempted from such closures in France, Austria and Spain, due to its essential role in providing mobility.”

BVRLA, which also represents the leasing and fleet management sectors, says its rental members operate a combined fleet of 371,00 vehicles, dealing with more than 10 million customers annually.