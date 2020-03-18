Coronavirus: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars suspends production

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has announced that it will be suspending production at its Goodwood-based manufacturing plant in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The luxury car manufacturer will suspend production at its Sussex plant from Monday, March 23 for two weeks, followed by an already-planned two-week Easter maintenance shutdown.

Social distancing has been introduced throughout the company, and day-to-day operations of the company will be maintained by non-production employees who will either work at the firm’s head office on the Goodwood Estate or from home.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars chief executive officer, said, “This action has not been taken lightly, but the health and well-being of our exceptional workforce is first and foremost in our minds.

“We are a tight-knit community at the Home of Rolls‑Royce and I have no doubt that our resilience will shine through during this extraordinary time.

“As a deeply customer-focused company we are aware that this decision to pause our production will possibly cause some discomfort or inconvenience to a few of our esteemed patrons, for which we apologise while seeking their understanding at this difficult time.”