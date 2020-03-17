Toyota adds to line-up with new Proace City compact van

Toyota has bolstered its commercial vehicle line-up with the addition of a new Proace City model.

At launch, the Proace City will be available in five different configurations with the choice of either short and long bodystyles. All can carry two standard Europallets, with an easily-accessible load area thanks to slide-opening side openings and twin side-hinged rear doors.

A flexible storage option can be used to increase the van’s load length

Each has a payload of a tonne, and offers a 1.5-tonne towing capacity.

A smart cargo feature – which comes as standard on Icon-grade vans and as an option on Active specifications – uses a folding front passenger bench to add extra room while increasing the maximum load length by 1.3 metres.

Two 1.5-litre diesel powertrains are available to choose from – offering either 74bhp or 99bhp – which incorporate stop-start technology to aid economy and reduce emissions. Maintenance schedules are up to 25,000 miles or every two years, too.

Even entry-level Active models boast standard air conditioning, alongside automatic headlights, one-touch power windows and a DAB radio with USB connectivity and Bluetooth. A full metal bulkhead comes as standard, too.

The interior of the Proace is focused around practicality

Jump to Icon grade and you’ll find a multimedia system with eight-inch touchscreen added, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems. The aforementioned smart cargo system comes too, alongside three front seats, automatic wipers and a reversing camera as well as front and rear parking sensors.

Both grades can be specified with a tow bar too, adding to the van’s load-lugging ability.

Prices for the new Proace City start from £18,386 for a short length van in Active grade, rising to £21,636 for an Icon-specification van in long length.