Isle of Man TT and Goodwood Members’ Meeting are latest coronavirus cancellations

The 2020 Isle of Man TT and 78th Goodwood Members’ Meeting are the latest motorsport events to fall foul of coronavirus restrictions.

The legendary TT motorbike races held on the speed limit-free roads of the Isle of Man, scheduled to take place between May 30 and June 13 this year, have been cancelled for 2020 after the local government put travel restrictions in place.

Laurence Skelly, minister for enterprise, said: “The decision to cancel has not been taken lightly and all options including postponement and delaying the decision have been considered in detail.

TT 2020 IS CANCELLED The Isle of Man Government's Council of Ministers has taken the decision to cancel the 2020 Isle of Man TT Races which were due to take place between 30th May and 13th June. Full Story | https://t.co/kSShuDH4Kg pic.twitter.com/32MMtUU4Xn — Isle of Man TT Races (@ttracesofficial) March 16, 2020

“With the visitor restriction in place for the foreseeable future we wanted to make the decision now to give businesses, visitors and all involved stakeholders time to manage the impact going forward.

“The decision also aims to provide reassurance for our residents and healthcare professionals that the health and well-being of the Isle of Man’s residents is the single biggest priority and focus of this Government.”

Skelly added that he recognises the impact would be ‘significant’, as well as confirming that full refunds will be offered for all official tickets.

(Goodwood)

The 78th Goodwood Members’ Meeting, originally planned for March 28 and 29, has been postponed while organisers explore potential new dates, which all tickets will remain eligible for.

The Members’ Meeting is an annual weekend of motorsport action, with tickets only open to members of the Goodwood Road Racing Club Fellowship.