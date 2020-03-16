New Vauxhall Corsa available with zero interest and zero deposit

The new Vauxhall Corsa is now available with an attractive personal contract purchase offer.

Buyers can finance the supermini for £211 per month over 48 months with zero per cent interest and zero deposit on all vehicles registered by March 31.

The offer is available across all trim and engine options, so the monthly cost can change depending on specification.

The #newCorsa is engineered to make every drive more enjoyable, whatever your power choice. Available in electric, petrol or diesel engines. #SWITCHITUP here: https://t.co/wWxNhy2Rec pic.twitter.com/yC15cQjX8d — Vauxhall (@vauxhall) February 17, 2020

The latest Vauxhall Corsa has only recently gone on sale, with a range of efficient new powertrains that includes an all-electric version for the first time.

It sits on a new platform, which it shares with the stylish Peugeot 208, making it more spacious than ever before.

At the launch of the new model, it was immediately clear that Vauxhall had worked hard to improve the interior of the Corsa, which now features more soft-touch materials and an infotainment screen up to 10 inches, with built-in Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.