Ferrari suspends production because of supply chain issues

Ferrari has halted production at its Maranello and Modena factories until March 27 to protect the well-being of its staff.

The Italian supercar manufacturer, which is based in northern Italy, said it had been implementing preventative measures in accordance with government advice around coronavirus, but was now also facing supply chain issues that have halted production.

The firm added that all non-manufacturing-related activity would continue where smart working practices allowed, but all operational activities would be suspended.

Louis Camilleri, Ferrari CEO, said: “At a time like this, my gratitude goes first and foremost to Ferrari’s women and men who, with their tremendous commitment over the past few days, have demonstrated the passion and dedication that defines our marque.

“Together with our suppliers, they have ensured the company’s production. And it is out of our respect for them, for their peace of mind and those of their families that we have decided on this course of action. Our clients and fans are also top of mind for us at this time, as we prepare for a strong restart.”

The news follows a similar move from rival supercar manufacturer Lamborghini, which is based just 20 miles away in Sant’Agata Bolognese.

Lamborghini boss Stefano Domenicali said: “This measure is an act of social responsibility and high sensibility towards our people, in the extraordinary situation in which we find ourselves right now in Italy and which is also evolving abroad due to the worldwide spread of Coronavirus.”