Lamborghini shuts factory amidst coronavirus breakout

Lamborghini is the latest firm to halt operations amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Italian supercar firm’s factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese will be closed from today until March 25 in line with government directives in a bid to minimise the impact of COVID-19.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghinis, said: “This measure is an act of social responsibility and high sensibility towards our people, in the extraordinary situation in which we find ourselves right now in Italy and which is also evolving abroad due to the worldwide spread of Coronavirus.

“As we have done up until now, we continue to monitor the situation in order to react rapidly and with the right flexibility, in collaboration with our people and in order to restart with energy in the right moment.”

Currently, the firm produces its Huracan, Aventador and Urus at its Sant’Agata Bolognese plant.

The closure comes as Italy reported this morning that the death toll as a result of COVID-19 has climbed over 1,000, with over 15,000 cases confirmed. It remains the worst-hit country outside of China.