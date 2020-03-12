Updated Lexus UX gets new equipment and attractive finance offer

Lexus has updated the UX for 2020, offering improved technology, new equipment packages, and a finance offer that includes a deposit allowance.

Standard equipment levels have been boosted with the addition of wireless smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while a new Premium Pro Pack has been added to the option list. It includes various technological upgrades, such as auto braking, head-up display, LED headlights, upgraded Mark Levinson sound system, and wireless smartphone charging.

There are also new interior colour choices available, including ‘Cobalt’, which features black and blue trim pieces with white and blue seat upholstery, and an F White option for some higher-spec models that adds black leather to the instrument panel and white leather for the seats.

A new Lexus Driver Assist Pack is offered as a free upgrade to Premium Plus Pack buyers or a £745 option on Premium Pack-equipped cars. This adds various driver aids that improve visibility around the car, such as blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert.

New colour choices are available for the UX’s interior. (Lexus)

The new finance offer is available to PCP customers until March 31, 2020. The Lexus UX is offered to over-18s with 3.9 per cent APR and a £1,000 deposit allowance. Prices start from £29,905, with the top-spec Takumi models available for £40,105.