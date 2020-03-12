Rolls-Royce reveals Dawn Silver Bullet

Rolls-Royce has introduced a new Dawn Silver Bullet, taking design cues from the roadsters of the roaring twenties.

Based on the standard Dawn, the Silver Bullet model features a range of bespoke touches and is limited to just 50 cars worldwide.

Finished in a new ultra-metallic paint, the Silver Bullet features a unique Aero Cowling, which sits in front of a silver centre spine giving the car the feel of a two-seater.

It also features dark exterior elements to highlight the silver sections; a dark front bumper finisher and dark headlights are two such examples. The wheels are also part-polished to give a translucent finish.

Inside, there’s a quilted transmission tunnel and an open-pore carbon fibre dash to give the cabin a high-quality feel.

Its basis on the Dawn means that the Silver Bullet will likely use a V12 engine, with a 0-60mph time of around five seconds likely. With prices for the standard Dawn chiming in around £260,000, it’s likely that this limited-edition version will command a much higher price tag.