New York motor show postponed due to coronavirus concerns

The New York International Auto Show has been rescheduled as a result of ongoing coronavirus concerns.

The show, which was due to open its doors to the public on April 10, has now been moved to August 28 running until September 6.

Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, said: “We are taking this extraordinary step to help protect our attendees, exhibitors and all participants from the coronavirus.

The health and well-being of all those involved in this historic event is our top priority. We’ll be rescheduling this year’s #NYIAS to August 2020.Stay tuned to our social channels for more info in the coming weeks. https://t.co/1oTGyaDh3j pic.twitter.com/1HZR1leI8p — New York Auto Show (@NYAutoShow) March 10, 2020

“For 120 years, ‘the show must go on’ has been heavily embedded in our DNA, and while the decision to move the show dates didn’t come easy, our top priority remains with the health and well-being of all those involved in this historic event.

“We have already been in communication with many of our exhibitors and partners and are confident that the new dates for the 2020 Show will make for another successful event.”

The announcement follows in the wake of the postponement of the Beijing motor show and the cancellation of the Geneva motor show last week.

The organisation said that the New York motor show contributes $330m (circa £254m) to the local economy.