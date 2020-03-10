Menu

Advertising

Updated Mercedes Vito announced with 260-mile all-electric version

Motors | Published:

EV is only available in Tourer specification, while the van is offered with various diesel engine options.

Mercedes Vito exterior

Mercedes-Benz has revealed an updated version of its Vito van, with a new diesel engine and an improved all-electric option.

This newly facelifted model is available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine with a variety of power outputs, from 136bhp to 190bhp, each available with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The firm says the updated engine is more efficient and less polluting than its predecessor, as well as being smoother and quieter in the cabin.

An entry-level 1.6-litre unit is also available, which trades off performance for improved fuel economy.

A new eVito has also been introduced, only available in the people-carrying Tourer specification, with a massively improved range over the previous model. Its 100kW battery promises up to 260 miles of all-electric range and can be charged to 80 per cent in under 45 minutes at a 110kW fast charger.

e-Vito details
The new e-Vito has 260 miles of all-electric range

The Vito is the only van in its class to be offered in three different lengths, two different wheelbases, and both front- and rear-wheel drive. It has a payload of 1,369kg and has a variety of customisation options, such as a wooden floor, rail system for load anchoring, and interior panelling.

Other highlights include an improved reversing camera, digital rear-view camera, new infotainment options and an enhanced interior.

Motors

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News