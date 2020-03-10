Updated Mercedes Vito announced with 260-mile all-electric version

Mercedes-Benz has revealed an updated version of its Vito van, with a new diesel engine and an improved all-electric option.

This newly facelifted model is available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine with a variety of power outputs, from 136bhp to 190bhp, each available with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The firm says the updated engine is more efficient and less polluting than its predecessor, as well as being smoother and quieter in the cabin.

An entry-level 1.6-litre unit is also available, which trades off performance for improved fuel economy.

Introducing the 100% electric Mercedes-Benz eVito.Are you #eReady? Try our new eVan Ready app and see ifswitching to an electric van would be right for you. Explore the Android app here https://t.co/FPz1Qn2B7T and iPhone app here https://t.co/JZX8zwNoFn pic.twitter.com/79JmoIgr3D — Mercedes-Benz Vans (@MBVansUK) February 7, 2020

A new eVito has also been introduced, only available in the people-carrying Tourer specification, with a massively improved range over the previous model. Its 100kW battery promises up to 260 miles of all-electric range and can be charged to 80 per cent in under 45 minutes at a 110kW fast charger.

The new e-Vito has 260 miles of all-electric range

The Vito is the only van in its class to be offered in three different lengths, two different wheelbases, and both front- and rear-wheel drive. It has a payload of 1,369kg and has a variety of customisation options, such as a wooden floor, rail system for load anchoring, and interior panelling.

Other highlights include an improved reversing camera, digital rear-view camera, new infotainment options and an enhanced interior.