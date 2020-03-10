Cheapest cars for young drivers to insure revealed

The cheapest cars for newly-passed young drivers have been revealed thanks to a new survey.

It has also revealed the difference that having a black box telematics system can have on an insurance premium, while also reducing the chances of a young driver having an accident in their first six months on the road by 73 per cent.

The compact Peugeot 107 came out on top, commanding an average premium for a driver aged between 17 and 24 of £1,114. The small 107 is relatively low powered, which means that insurance is lower as a result

Crispin Moger, Marmalade chief executive, which was behind the study, said: “Insurance costs can be significant for young drivers, so we always encourage them to consider how much this will be before purchasing their vehicle

Up next came the Citroen C1, with an average insurance cost of £1,181. It’s unsurprising that this took the second-place spot, given that it’s almost identical to the Peugeot in layout.

Again, it’s a third-place spot taken by a similar car. The Toyota Aygo shares a platform with the Peugeot and Citroen, yet its premium for younger drivers comes in at an average of £1,225.

In fourth place with an average premium of £1,281 is the ever-popular Fiat 500. A consistent hit with new drivers, the 500 offers easy driving with retro looks. Next comes the Vauxhall Corsa with an average premium of £1,342, followed by the Volkswagen Polo at £1,347.

The Renault Clio and Ford Fiesta follow soon after with respective premiums of £1,362 and £1,398.

Crispin Moger, Marmalade chief executive, which was behind the study, said: “Insurance costs can be significant for young drivers, so we always encourage them to consider how much this will be before purchasing their vehicle. They might feel like they have bagged a bargain with their car, but if insurance costs are high – for example if it is lacking modern safety features – it can be a false economy.”