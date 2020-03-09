Menu

Advertising

Indian introduces new Scout Bobber Sixty

Motors | Published:

Motorcycle comes as the second ‘Sixty’ model in the range.

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty static

Indian has given its Scout Sixty the Bobber treatment in an old-school looking new bike.

The Bobber Sixty is a smaller capacity version of its larger Scout Bobber, bringing the more powerful bike’s blacked-out styling and retro detailing.

Reid Wilson, vice president of Indian Motorcycle, said: “Bringing a stripped-down, old-school Bobber at a lower price is something we’re very excited about. We’re proud to provide such a dynamic offering at a price point that makes owning an Indian Motorcycle extremely attainable to an even wider range of riders.”

Coming as the second ‘Sixty’ model – owing to its use of a 60 cubic inch engine – it arrives with 78bhp which helps to make this Indian A2-licence-friendly.

In terms of styling, the Bobber Sixty gets the trademark ‘bobbed’ rear mudguard, twin exhaust pipes and a blacked-out engine. The headlight has been slimmed down too, while it uses a newly designed set of 16-inch alloy wheels.

Scout Bobber Sixty seat
An all-black seats finishes off the Bobber Sixty’s look

There are also two paint colours to choose from – and they’re both black.

The Bobber Sixty comes in at £9,995, £1,890 cheaper than the larger-capacity bike. Order books are open now, and first deliveries are expected in the spring.

Motors

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News