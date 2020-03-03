Skoda Octavia vRS iV revealed as 242bhp plug-in hybrid

Skoda has finally pulled back the covers on its new Octavia vRS iV following months of teaser images.

Key to the new version of the performance model is a plug-in hybrid powertrain in a first for the nameplate. This sees a 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine linked up to an 85kW electric motor, combining to produce 242bhp and 400Nm of torque.

As a result, 0-60mph comes in 7.1 seconds with a top speed of 140mph said to be possible. Skoda has yet to confirm exact efficiency figures, though has said it expects the vRS iV to emit around 30g/km of CO2 as well as offering 37 miles of electric-only driving.

The Octavia vRS is available in both saloon and estate forms. (Skoda)

In typical vRS fashion, the performance variant of the Octavia also sports a number of subtle styling tweaks. Black inserts feature on the front of the car and around the windows, while a diffuser sits at the rear of the car — residing below a red reflective strip.

Saloon variants of the Octavia vRS iV sport a black rear spoiler too, while estate versions see a body-coloured item. 18-inch alloy wheels come as standard, with 19-inch alloy wheels available optionally too.

Inside the car, a three-spoke leather steering wheel with vRS branding features alongside fabric-upholstered sports seats as standard. Alcantara units can be had in place of these optionally, while aluminium pedals and decorative vRS inserts add to the aesthetic.

Presenting the new Octavia vRS iV. 1.4 TSI petrol engine and an 85-kW electric motor – this plug-in hybrid sporty model generates a combined power output of 245 PS. full details here: https://t.co/mRRxLvNwpH #SKODA #SkodaOctavia #icon #vRS #electrified pic.twitter.com/EeTf33ut5t — ŠKODA UK Media (@SKODAUK_Media) March 3, 2020

Rumours ahead of the launch of the car suggested pure-petrol and diesel versions of the Octavia vRS would be offered too, though Skoda has yet to confirm the existence of either of these powertrains.

Expect to hear more on pricing, specifications and availability of the Skoda Octavia vRS later in the year.