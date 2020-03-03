New turbocharged BAC Mono hits the road

BAC has officially launched its new lightweight Mono single-seater.

Fully road legal across Europe, the new Mono gains a 2.3-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine packing 332bhp and 400Nm of torque.

Thanks to a kerb weight of just 570kg, the Mono is able to offer a power-to-weight ratio of 582bhp, which represents a 57bhp-per-tonne increase on the older Mono.

?INTRODUCING… THE NEW BAC MONO ?Stunning new design, turbo 2.3-litre 332bhp engine, over 400Nm torque, cutting-edge innovation and lighter weight of just 570kg = 582bhp-per-tonne ?Now EU6D emissions compliant ??Welcome to the new generation of an automotive icon – #NewBACMono pic.twitter.com/snJt3F7AY7 — BAC (@discovermono) March 3, 2020

The Mono now complies with the latest EU6d emissions standards and meets European drive-by-noise regulations for the first time, too.

Neill Briggs, BAC’s director of product development, said: “Today marks a monumental and hugely proud day for myself and everyone associated with BAC. Launching another incredible product and holding our heads high amongst the automotive elite at the Geneva International Motor Show is truly humbling – and special thanks go to the talented BAC team as well as our partners and suppliers worldwide.

The BAC Mono is powered by a new turbocharged petrol engine

“The success of the first-generation Mono was beyond our wildest dreams and we can’t wait for even more success with the new model in brand new territories around the globe. This is a stunning new generation of an automotive icon and an exciting new way for us to take on the world.”

DESIGN? #NewBACMono sports the new generation of Mono design DNA?Centred around the value of form enhancing function – visual designs in line with offering the purest driving experience ?Car is visually lighter and more simplistic – a thin surface on a phenomenal machine pic.twitter.com/HVMnEvOfIw — BAC (@discovermono) March 3, 2020

All of the surfaces on the new Mono have been designed from scratch, while a new shark nose at the front of the car helps to improve aerodynamics. More aerodynamically efficient front arches and wider sidepods are included for better cooling while new LED headlights feature at the front of the car sits alongside twin-strut wing mirrors.

The wheels fitted to the Mono – now made lighter by using fewer materials – are 35 per cent lighter than before, representing a 1.22kg saving in unsprung mass. Each wheel weighs just 2.2kg, in fact. They sit in front of lighter AP Racing brake calipers, which are carried over the from the Mono R. Lighter carbon-ceramic brakes can be fitted as an optional extra, too.

The cockpit features a lighter carbon fibre steering wheel, which is lighter than the one fitted to the older Mono.

More than 40 of the car’s components were created through the use of 3D printing, including the front and rear light surrounds and front hatch latch mechanism, among others.