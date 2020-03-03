Updated Mercedes-Benz E-Class debuts new look and added technology

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its new E-Class, which has received a facelift for 2020.

Offering an updated new look and better levels of driver assistance technology, the facelifted E-Class brings new life to the popular saloon and estate models.

The front end of the car has been made softer in appearance than the outgoing E-Class, with reshaped lights sitting either side of a newly-designed grille. LED units now come as standard, with more powerful ‘Multibeam’ units available as an optional extra, too.

Redesigned lights feature at the rear

Meanwhile, around the back the taillights have been sharpened – and now look more like those fitted to the smaller A-Class saloon – and there are new alloy wheel designs to choose from as well.

Inside, the fundamentals remain much the same; a large twin-screen setup dominates the cabin, with two 12.3-inch screens (on high-specification models) appearing to meet in the middle as one solid piece of glass. Entry trims get two 10.25-inch screens instead.

A new steering wheel is the biggest change when it comes to the cabin

One of the greatest changes in terms of the cabin is the steering wheel, which receives a split-three spoke design with touch-sensitive buttons.

The new E-Class also benefits from a wide variety of driver-assist systems, including Active Speed Limit Assist – which can adapt the car’s speed depending on traffic signs, bends and upcoming junctions. It can even use online traffic data to find out when the car is approaching a jam, and slow the vehicle accordingly.

New alloy wheels are available on the updated E-Class

Plug-in hybrid models are now available across the E-Class range, which petrol and diesel powertrains can be had with either rear- or four-wheel-drive on saloon and estate models.

A newly-tweaked E53 arrives with 429bhp and 520Nm thanks to a six-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology.

Prices for the new E-Class are yet to be confirmed, but we expect them to be released closer to first deliveries commencing this summer.