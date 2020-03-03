Honda Jazz pricing announced

Honda has revealed pricing details for its upcoming Jazz, with the supermini arriving in the second quarter of the year priced from £18,980.

That price returns a Jazz in the SE grade, which is quoted as able to return up to 62mpg while emitting just 102g/km CO2. This price rises to £20,180 for mid-level SR grade, £21,380 for EX grade and £23,580 for range-topping Crosstar EX grade.

Phil Webb, head of car at Honda UK, said: “We’re pleased to confirm the pricing for the all-new Honda Jazz and Jazz Crosstar models. Following on from the successful introduction of the all-electric Honda e, the electrified Jazz is designed to encourage those who might not be prepared to make the leap to a full electric drivetrain.

“The new Jazz is the embodiment of the brand’s commitment to a fully-electrified range and is another symbolic step towards our electric vision for 100% of European sales to be electrified by 2022.”

The Jazz Crosstar is coming to a dealer near you soon. Speak to your local dealer to find out more about this brand new model https://t.co/7NyE1CrpQy pic.twitter.com/biXyOoBK51 — Honda UK (@Honda_UK) February 27, 2020

All cars gain a two-motor hybrid powertrain as standard, combining a petrol engine with electric assistance. The new Jazz will also be available on finance, starting at £255 per month for SE-grade cars based on a 5.9 per cent APR 36-month agreement with 10,000 miles per year agreed and a 20 per cent customer deposit.

Crystal Black paint is available as a no-cost option, while an additional £550 will net premium paint colours including Platinum White, Shining Grey and Midnight Blue Beam, among others.

Order books for the new Honda Jazz open today (March 3) and first deliveries are expected in the second quarter of the year.