Bentley reveals ultra-exclusive Mulliner Bacalar

Bentley has revealed the Mulliner Bacalar, an incredibly limited-run, hand-built convertible – which has already sold out.

Just 12 examples will be built by Mulliner, Bentley’s bespoke division, which has been revived to offer these low-run models as well as exclusive upgrades to standard Bentley models and restoration for classic examples.

The Bacalar, which takes its name from a lake in Mexico that’s known for its ‘breath-taking natural beauty’, has a 6.0-litre W12 engine making 650bhp and 900Nm of torque. Power goes to all four wheels when needed, but it’s rear-wheel-drive at most times to improve efficiency and driving dynamics.

Just 12 examples of the Bacalar are set to be offered. (Bentley)

Buyers will work with a team of specialist designers to create a unique vehicle, with upholstery including ethically sourced materials, such as natural British wool and paint containing ash from rice husks.

Despite looking similar in shape to a Continental GT Convertible and likely being based on a modified platform of that car, the Bacalar shares no body panel with any other Bentley model. The doors and wings are made from carbon-fibre, it has 22-inch alloy wheels, and a rear clamshell made from aluminium.

Inside, the dashboard is made from rare Riverwood, a sustainable material sourced from East Anglia, while the upholstery is made from natural wool – though customers have the option of working with designers to create their own bespoke fabric blend.

Adrian Hallmark, Bentley Motors chief executive, said: “The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar is our ultimate expression of an open-top, luxury grand tourer, and of the immense capabilities of our team in Crewe.

“In Bacalar, we have created a fully bespoke Bentley, orientated towards a two-seat open-top experience, and carrying a number of the forward-thinking elements of future luxury, first heralded in our EXP100GT as part of our Centenary celebrations last year.

“Bacalar is a rare and remarkable Bentley, and whilst clearly defined, will be an extraordinary and collaborative experience for just 12 discerning people who will now co-create, collect, drive and treasure one of twelve being built.

“Our customers are as excited as we are about Bacalar, as it brings our team and discerning enthusiasts together, to create the finest bespoke, hand-built cars, and push the boundaries of our imagination and capabilities.”